TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced he was retiring “for good,” but the seven-time Super Bowl Champion’s time in football is far from over.

Last year, Brady and Fox Sports reached a 10-year, $375 million agreement for him to join the team as their lead analyst immediately following his playing career in Tampa Bay.

Fox Sports announced the deal on Twitter saying, “We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation.

According to Fox Sports, the long-term agreement will have Brady call NFL games alongside Kevin Burkhardt and work as an ambassador to clients and promotional opportunities.

So when will Brady begin his new gig? The answer could be as soon as the 2023 football season.

In October, it was reported that Fox wanted Brady to work during the 2023 Super Bowl if the Buccaneers weren’t playing in the game.

“If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” a source told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports in October. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”

However, Richard Deitsch of The Athletic stated that Fox is reportedly not considering using Brady for this year’s big game, despite the Bucs being eliminated in the playoffs.

According to Deitsch, the network plans to use its team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen during the game, but the notion of Brady being a part of the pregame broadcast has not yet been ruled out.

Brady finished his career as NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He is also the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times.

Throughout 23 seasons, he’s won three NFL MVP awards, was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times, and has been a first-team All-Pro three times.