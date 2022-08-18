TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida primary election is coming up on Aug. 23 and voters across the state will take to the polls.

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If there is a line at the polling location, those in line at 7 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Anyone arriving after will not be able to vote.

Those voting in the primary election must bring a valid, current photo ID with signature. Anyone of the following will be accepted: