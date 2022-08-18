TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida primary election is coming up on Aug. 23 and voters across the state will take to the polls.
Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If there is a line at the polling location, those in line at 7 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Anyone arriving after will not be able to vote.
Those voting in the primary election must bring a valid, current photo ID with signature. Anyone of the following will be accepted:
- Florida driver’s license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- United States passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
- Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06
- Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.