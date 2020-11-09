What makes the cancer that killed Alex Trebek so deadly?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Alex Trebek won a loyal audience worldwide as the long-time host of the iconic game show “Jeopardy!” The Canadian-born celebrity shocked the world when he announced during the show’s 35th season that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. On Sunday, the tragic news was reported that Trebek had died at age 80.

His death has increased awareness of just how aggressive and deadly pancreatic cancer is. According to the American Cancer Society, around 55,000 people are diagnosed each year.

“Every year around 45,000 of pancreatic cancer patients die,” said Dr. Dae Won Kim, a gastrointestinal oncologist with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Pancreatic cancer also claimed the lives of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Representative John Lewis this year. The National Cancer Institute lists pancreatic cancer as the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. in 2020, after lung and colorectal cancers.

“Right now, there are no methods to prevent pancreatic cancers,” said Dr. Kim, “Family history, smoking, and previous pancreatitis are high risk.”

Dr. Kim says this type of cancer is hard to detect because the pancreas is located deep in the abdomen and there are usually no symptoms when the tumor is most treatable. Symptoms tend to show up at a later stage through abdominal pain and jaundice.

He adds that there is no general screening for pancreatic cancer. And right now, surgery is the only cure that exists but only when the tumor remains localized. Chemotherapy is used to treat patients whose cancer cells have spread to other parts of their body but it has proven to be less effective than in other cancers.

“In other cancers the rate is around a 60% response rate. In pancreatic cancer, the response rate is only 20-30 percent,” said Dr. Kim.

Clinical trials to find a treatment and a cure are ongoing across the country. Moffitt is home to Clinical Trial 19802, where a patient’s immune cells are reinfused into their bodies.

“Go to the tumor area and kill the tumor cells,” said Dr. Kim.

The study is a chance to answer questions that could help increase the odds for the thousands of people fighting a hard fight against pancreatic cancer.

