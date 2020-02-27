WrestleMania 5K Fun Run in Tampa to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment announced today the company will hold a “WrestleMania 5K Fun Run” to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America the Saturday before the event.

The 5K will begin at 7:30 a.m. April 4 on Channelside Drive and will be open to competitive and casual runners.

The run will feature special appearances by WWE superstars.

Runners are encouraged to dress like their favorite superstar for the chance to win prizes. The three best-dressed participants will receive WWE Championship titles.

Finisher medals will be awarded in a post-race ceremony hosted by WWE superstars.

Awards will be given to the top overall male finisher, top overall female finisher, top male master (40+), top female master (40+) and the top three male and female finishers in different age groups.

Registration packets and “How to dress like a WWE Superstar” style guides will be available for pickup at the Tampa Convention Center on the following dates:

April 2 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 3 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Packets will be available at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena the day of the race at 6 a.m.

Registration is currently $35, but prices will increase after March 15.

For more information, interested runners can click here.

