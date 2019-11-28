Why does Thanksgiving feel so late this year?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re thinking Thanksgiving is so late this year, you’re not wrong. November 28th, the date Thanksgiving of 2019 is celebrated, is the latest date that Thanksgiving could ever occur. But…why?

As it stands today, Thanksgiving occurs on the fourth Thursday in November but it wasn’t always that way.

Thanksgiving was originally declared the last Thursday in November by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 after being celebrated on various days and months prior to that.

Then came the year of 1939 as the Great Depression was ending. The year 1939 had five Thursdays in November with November 1st landing on a Wednesday leaving Thanksgiving to be celebrated on November 30th.

As the depression was coming to a close, President Franklin D. Roosevelt wanted more shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. In order to open up more days, he declared that Thanksgiving was going to be on the fourth Thursday that year but many were unhappy and not all celebrated it then.

Two years later, the president officially declared Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday in Thanksgiving every year from there on out whether there were four or five Thursdays in the month.

The last time Thanksgiving occurred this late was in 2013. It occurs this late every few years but it may seem much later this year because of how early it occurred last year, on November 22nd, which is the earliest date Thanksgiving can land on.

The latest date Thanksgiving can occur on is November 28th with the month starting on a Friday.

2013 – Nov 28th

2014 – Nov 27th

2015 – Nov 26th

2016 – Nov 24th

2017 – Nov 23rd

2018 – Nov 22nd

2019 – Nov 28th

2020 – Nov 26th

2021 – Nov 25th

2022 – Nov 24th

2023 – Nov 23rd

2024 – Nov 28th

So while you finish off your holiday meal and begin thinking about shopping for the holidays, think fast because there are only 27 days until Christmas day, as opposed to 33 total shopping days in between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year.

