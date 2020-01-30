Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump's impeachment trial

What these Gibbs HS students are doing in the restroom that's going viral

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Gibbs High School students are going viral for their impressive choir videos… in the school bathroom. 

The “Men’s Bathroom Choir,” comprised of 14 students as of right now, has nearly 47,000 YouTube subscribers, according to Pinellas County Schools. 

Students from the Pinellas County Center for the Arts at the school started the group. They write their own arrangements and record videos of themselves performing in the men’s restroom during lunch. 

Timofie Seenikov is the leader of the choir. He said their YouTube videos started out as a joke. 

“We just wanted other people to see and maybe laugh with us as well. But then I had people out of nowhere just text me on YouTube saying, ‘whoa, I’m from Dixie, is this you in the recommended tab? Is this you right here? Is this you?’” he explained. 

“And I had at least I don’t know, 120 people reach out to me on social media, just texting in general. And that really made me surprised how fast and how viral we can go.” 

Seenikov said surprisingly, only two of the students in the group come from a choir background. 

“The rest came from either band or guitar. Some have even come from the theater section down at Gibbs High School. So it’s really nice to see everybody kind of come together from different programs and get into this one group,” he said. 

The teens’ videos have a combined 1.2 million views so far. 

The choir recorded an original song posted and posted it to their channel about two months ago. It now has over 774,000 views. 

Pinellas County Schools said in a media release the boys “are trying to improve the image of high school bathrooms.” 

The Men’s Bathroom Choir is planning on making more videos, at least one a week, to keep their fan base going and growing. 

And the group doesn’t plan on performing in this one bathroom forever. 

“Oh, definitely not. We are planning to go do it somewhere around the city as well. This is not the only bathroom that [we’re going] to be in here… we have plans of where we should go next,” Seenikov said. 

You can check out their full YouTube channel by clicking here. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

