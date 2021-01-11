‘Tell that story’: Coastal Creative in St. Pete provides podcast, studio, event space for creators

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Those bit by the creative bug, or who have dreamed up new ideas during quarantine, now have a new space in St. Petersburg to make their podcast, photography and social media influencer dreams come true.

Coastal Creative was founded by a group of friends who initially met through meet-up groups for creators.

Zachary Moore, Koji Sumaode, and Dwight Mathis worked together on the concept, their collective brand and personal brands, for two years before “Coastal” was created which started as a blog and podcast.

Coastal recently moved from a smaller space to a massive warehouse, located at 2201 1st Ave South in St. Petersburg, and celebrated their grand opening on Jan. 9.

The site features a space for podcasters that includes video production, a space for audio engineering, studio space for music videos, photography, and so much more. The warehouse also can be used for events large and small, from art galleries and wedding receptions to workshops or meet-ups.

“We want to invite the community into our space. We’re a huge building, but we work with local businesses, helping them brand, do video, commercials, content creation, social management,” said Moore, Director of Operations at Coastal Creative. “We are open to the public, we love people to swing by, check out the space, it’s a really cool environment.”

Moore said once the concept was developed, it “took off like a rocket.”

According to Sumaode, the director of photography for Coastal Creative, the company offers a “myriad” of video production services but focuses on commercial work and music video productions.

“We offer a lot of social media content as well, and that seems to be what a lot of people need right now,” Sumaode said.

Mathis, creative director for the company, described what Coastal Creative is doing outside of local businesses’ social media, which includes helping influencers… including very popular influencers here in Tampa Bay.

“We also work with our local influencers as well like… a comedic dancer, her name is Yung BBQ, she came to our space. She found our space on ‘Peerspace,’ that’s a site where you can put your location on the site for any filmmakers or photographers to find a location to shoot,” Mathis said.

“Her brother found us and we kind of just amped up her production of her content on her Instagram, where she has 1.4 million followers.“

“So if you’re an influencer and you want video and photo and you want to be able to use the space, we definitely have that option available here. We have a massive building that you can just take off into any nook or cranny and get some pretty interesting content for yourself,” Sumaode said.

Some local businesses are even housed within Coastal Creative’s warehouse, including Conscious Accounting, Craft Tee, Spenny Lane, Stereogram Sound, Top Hat and Vine Lash + Beauty Company.

Sumaode said the future of Coastal Creative includes giving back to the creative community right within the warehouse and arts districts of St. Petersburg.

The friends also run a meet-up group called, “CreatorsBurg,” a photography and videography group that hopes to build a community of creators within St. Petersburg.

Both studio space and Coastal Creative’s podcasting area are now available to book for St. Petersburg’s creative folks. Multiple event spaces are also available to book as well.