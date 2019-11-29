Tampa’s earliest sunset has arrived

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The latest sunset in Tampa happens at 8:30 p.m. ET from June 28 to July 5. Every day after July 5, the sunset slowly gets earlier and earlier.

Of course we anticipate the time change, with the sunset jumping from 6:44 p.m. EDT to 5:44 p.m. EST in early November. However, we still shave off a minute or so every other day from the sunset.

This happens until Nov. 29, when the sunset occurs at 5:33 p.m. Sunset will hold steady for several days until Dec. 3. Then, on Dec. 4, the time begins to push back once again, albeit slowly, through July.

That doesn’t mean our days begin to get longer again – as you can see with the yellow line above. The sunrise time is still getting later and later each morning a little faster than we push back the sunset in the evening.

The day with the shortest amount of daylight is Dec. 21, the winter solstice, or the first day of winter. The first day of winter has less than 10 and a half hours of daylight.

After that, the length of daylight grows little by little each day with the sunset time getting later. While the sunset time retreats, the sunrise time is still getting later each day.

The latest sunrise time in Tampa occurs at 7:22 a.m. from Jan. 6 to Jan. 17.

