Tampa woman trying to reunite lost stuffed monkey with owner

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A Tampa woman is trying to reunite a lost stuffed animal with its owner.

Erin Armstrong tells WFLA.com, she was traveling on US 19 near Tampa Road when she saw a stuffed money sitting in the roadway. Armstrong, who says she loves the movie Toy Story, knew she couldn’t leave the monkey sitting there, so she turned around.





“Stuffed animals always kind of hit me in right in the heart. To see a monkey in the road and think that he’s not just a lost toy but he’s potentially been separated from his kid,” said Armstrong. “I would have bawled my eyes out as a kid if I accidentally dropped my stuffed animal out of the car window.”

Once Armstong retrieved the toy from the road, she took it home and gave it a bath.

“I started thinking how dirty and sad he looked and he couldn’t be reunited with his kid like that. So, he went through the gentle cycle on the washing machine,” said Armstrong.

Armstong is now on a mission to reunite the stuffed monkey with his owner. She has even taken her search to Facebook.

If the toy looks familiar to you, please contact Armstrong directly.