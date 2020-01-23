Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Tampa search dog helps in Puerto Rico following earthquakes

WFLA plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue Lt. Brian Smithey and his partner K9 partner Patron are back in Tampa following the Puerto Rico earthquakes. 

“Our primary mission was for search and rescue for anyone that may be trapped or missing,” said Smithey. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, more than 1,280 earthquakes have crippled Puerto Rico since late December. More than two dozen of those have been a magnitude of 4.5 or greater. 

Just days after the new year, the K9 search specialist and Patron were deployed to the island and quickly began sifting through the rubble, searching for signs of life. 

“Any type of structure that goes down, any type of collapse and we can not find people where it is not safe for us as humans to go on that rubble pile, Patron will go up there and locate them and bark right where they are at,” Smithey said.

Smithey, a 20-year veteran with Tampa Fire Rescue, tells 8 On Your Side now that he is home, he is still thinking about Puerto Rico. Smithey even left equipment on the island just in case his team needs to make a quick return. 

“Many of their structures have been compromised and if another aftershock or whatever has the potential to bring some of those down and people are attempting to live in some of those structures. So there is a worry if that happens, we may be needed. And if we can help them in the future, we hope to be able to do that,” said Smithey.

LATEST FROM WFLA+:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps"

After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles"

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference"

Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim"

Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say"

Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking"

Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre"

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss