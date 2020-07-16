Tampa photographer offers free headshots for the unemployed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for you to get noticed and get hired with the help of local photographer Sidney Oster.

On July 22, Oster is offering to take complimentary professional headshots for anyone who finds themselves unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is for unemployed Americans, obviously in the Tampa area but this is a nationwide effort,” said Oster.

Oster is one of more than 200 photographers around the county that will take complimentary headshots as a part of the ‘10,000 Headshots Project.’

“Will be creating pop up studios in Brookfield properties locations nationwide. Headshots are going to be available to all of our participants on-site through event photo-sharing platform, Spot My Photos,” said Oster.

Oster, a New York native, tells WFLA.com, his overall goal is to help job seekers get noticed and put Americans back to work.

“This is our way to try to give back to those people and provide them with some hope and possibly a new chance by reinvigorating their job search, giving them a new sense of purpose,” said Oster. “You know how important social media is. LinkedIn did a study that showed that those who provide a headshot with their profile online get 21 times more connections on LinkedIn than when they don’t have a professional headshot on there.”

Headshot Booker has teamed-up with retail real estate giant Brookfield Properties and will create pop-up photo studios at their locations in all 50 states.

To learn how you can get your complimentary headshot on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Property located at the Embarc Collective on 802 E Whiting Street in Tampa, click here.

MORE FROM WFLA PLUS