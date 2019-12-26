Tampa Bay woman donates gift cards, food to NICU families in honor of son

TAMPA (WFLA) – A local woman who created a foundation to spread light and kindness after the loss of her newborn son spread joy to fellow mothers and nurses this week.

Lindsay Hernandez started the Christian Michael Hernandez Foundation to “be a light in this world through the provision of unconditional love and kindness. Creating an impact by making a difference one good deed at a time,” the Foundation’s Facebook page reads.

Hernandez collected items during an event with the KNOW Tribes of Tampa Bay and St. Pete/Clearwater at Armature Works. KNOW is a women’s collective of leaders, creators and entrepreneurs that Hernandez is a member of.

She collected things from Keurig K-Cups to personal care items and restaurant gift cards.

She and her husband Mike visited families at the St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital NICU, where the couple’s first son spent time, on Monday to deliver their donations before the holiday.

“This is very important to us because we have been parents of a NICU child and we know what it’s like to feel lonely and scared and thankful all at the same time for your new baby and so we just wanted other families to know that they’re not forgotten,” Hernandez explained.

One recipient of Hernandez’s gifts was a new mother of twins.

“Having babies in the NICU is awkward, and then being here for the holidays is so weird… Not how we expected to celebrate our first Christmas,” she told Hernandez.

Mike Hernandez said it was nice to be able to do something to let other families know they are special.

“We know what that’s like. St. Joseph’s Hospital was great to us, it’s just nice to see that continues. And to be part of that is wonderful,” he said.

To learn more about the foundation or to make a donation, click here.