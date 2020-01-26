Tampa Bay residents growing increasingly more lonely, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay residents are lonely, and it’s getting worse, according to a new report.

Health insurance company, Cigna, released a report reflecting the results of a survey of Tampa’s residents and their feelings on topics such as work-life balance, loneliness and feelings about their company’s ethics and contributions to its community.

In the survey, more than half of the Tampa residents surveyed— 55 percent— report feeling lonely in 2019, 14 percent more than reported in 2018.

45 percent of Tampa residents, according to the survey, report sometimes or always feeling isolated from others, up 12 percent from 33 percent in 2018.

Nearly 60 percent of Tampa residents say they sometimes or always feel that no one knows them well, up 14 percentage points since 44 in the previous years’ survey.

In the workplace, 37 percent of employed Tampa residents reported feeling that they have excellent or very good work-life balance. That’s higher than the national average of 32 percent.

On a positive note, Tampa residents are less likely than other Americans to report experiencing a sense of emptiness at work at 25 percent— compared to 35 percent nationally.

A vast majority of Tampa residents surveyed reported that their company is contributing to the greater good at 89 percent. Nearly 90 percent of locals also report feeling that their workplace is diverse compared to 77 percent nationally.

