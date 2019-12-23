Tampa Bay area shoppers head to Kohl’s for last-minute gifts

WFLA plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA)- If you’re a last-minute holiday shopper, you could be in luck.

Kohl’s plans to stay open 24 hours a day until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

On Monday, 8 On Your Side, went to Kohl’s in Brandon and saw a significant amount of shoppers waiting in lines for the cash register.

Many customers admitted although they waited until the last-minute to shop for loved ones, their procrastinating may have paid off after they found considerable discounts throughout the store.

“It was 50% off of $60. It was $30, which is a great deal,” said Robin Whaley, who purchased A Christmas Story fleece bunny pajama suit.

Then there was shopper Matthew Oates.

Oates told 8 On Your Side, he braved the long lines in order to find a gift for his brother.

“We were struggling to find everything we needed and we ended up having to get my brother a gift. He is the hardest person to shop for in the family,” said Oates.

Kohl’s is offering in-store pickup in two hours or less on orders placed online or on their smartphone app.  Online orders can be placed until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

To find a Kohl’s near you, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss