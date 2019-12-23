Tampa Bay area shoppers head to Kohl’s for last-minute gifts

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA)- If you’re a last-minute holiday shopper, you could be in luck.
Kohl’s plans to stay open 24 hours a day until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
On Monday, 8 On Your Side, went to Kohl’s in Brandon and saw a significant amount of shoppers waiting in lines for the cash register.
Many customers admitted although they waited until the last-minute to shop for loved ones, their procrastinating may have paid off after they found considerable discounts throughout the store.
“It was 50% off of $60. It was $30, which is a great deal,” said Robin Whaley, who purchased A Christmas Story fleece bunny pajama suit.
Then there was shopper Matthew Oates.
Oates told 8 On Your Side, he braved the long lines in order to find a gift for his brother.
“We were struggling to find everything we needed and we ended up having to get my brother a gift. He is the hardest person to shop for in the family,” said Oates.
Kohl’s is offering in-store pickup in two hours or less on orders placed online or on their smartphone app. Online orders can be placed until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
To find a Kohl’s near you, click here.
