Sunrise and sunset times equal today, but not on the spring equinox

WFLA plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Both the sunrise and sunset will occur at 7:39, just at different times of the day on Sunday, March 15.

The unique occurrence will amount to 11 hours, 59 minutes and 58 seconds of daylight.

However, the spring equinox (first day of spring) doesn’t occur until Thursday. According to timeanddate.com, the word equinox literally means equal night. This leads many to believe there is exactly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness, but that’s not 100% correct.

By Thursday, the day of the equinox, sunrise occurs at 7:34 am and the sunset is a bit later at 7:40 pm leading to 12 hours, 6 minutes and 40 seconds of daylight.

The technical definitions of sunrise and sunset are to blame here. The equinox always lands on the day when the sun crosses the equator from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere, marking the official start of astronomical spring at exactly that moment in time.

On the equinox, the geometric center of the sun is technically above the horizon for 12 hours.

However, sunrise is defined as when the top of the sun rises above the horizon, not when the center of the sun crosses it. Sunset is defined as when the top of the sun dips below the horizon.

It takes the whole sun about 6 minutes to completely rise above or dip below the horizon leading to the 6 minute difference in sunrise and sunset times on the equinox.

So, according to the definitions, March 15 has just about 12 hours of daylight, but the equinox has 12 hours of the sun’s center being above the horizon.

Astronomical spring starts Thursday but did you know that meteorological spring started March 1st? Click here to find out why.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows"

Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay"

Arch Deal passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arch Deal passes away"

Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break"

Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center"

Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting"

President Trump coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump coronavirus briefing"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today and staying warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today and staying warm"

State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss