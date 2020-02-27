Strawberry cream cheese calzone, deep-fried ‘everything’ available at Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A family that’s been serving concessions for over 50 years is whipping up delicacies at the Florida Strawberry Festival for the next 11 days.

Tabby Fain is one of the owners of Taylor’s Doughboy and whipped up a “strawberry cream cheese delight calzone” for 8 On Your Side on Thursday.

The “calzone” is filled with fresh, locally grown strawberry topping and topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

“Almost like a chocolate-covered strawberry flavor,” Fain said.

It comes with cream cheese for dipping and a fresh strawberry on the side.

Fain’s niece runs a stand beside where festival-goers can find these delicious calzones.

That stand serves everything from nachos to “garbage” fries to deep-fried vegetables – including pickles, broccoli and even mushrooms.

Fain said the family has seven booths throughout the festival, including a fudge and candy apple stand.

