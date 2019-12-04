Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser ‘hotel’ to open in 2021 at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has been unloading tons of Hollywood Studios news with the opening of “Rise of the Resistance” in the Star Wars portion of the park.

The resort announced Tuesday via the Disney Parks Blog that the much-anticipated hotel, “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” will open in Orlando in 2021.

“Galactic Starcruiser” will be equal parts hotel and immersive vacation experience.

According to the blog, the hotel, called the “Halcyon,” will feature a two-night stay with a cruiser-style itinerary.

“You’ll become the hero of your own adventure in an experience that surrounds you 24/7 in Star Wars storytelling,” the post reads.

Disney says guests will show up in a personal vehicle, Disney transportation or by “land speeder” to the Starcruiser Terminal.

From there, guests will enter a launch pod for travel up to the “Halcyon.”

The stories guests will experience will interweave with members of the crews, other passengers and Star Wars characters.

The experience will also feature activities such as lightsaber training and a visit to the starcruiser’s bridge to learn about the ship’s systems, including navigation and defense which Disney World says “may just come in handy during a journey through this adventure-filled galaxy.”

Guests will only be visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios in their two night, immersive stay.

“You’ll remain fully in-story as you step aboard the transport ships designed specifically for the new immersive experience,” the Blog says.

Those interested in staying on the “Halycon” in 2021 and beyond can sign up to resign updates at starwarsgalacticstarcruiser.com.

