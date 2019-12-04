St. Petersburg woman gets lost wedding ring returned

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A nightmare for a St. Petersburg couple has finally been resolved!

Jessica Garvin and her husband Tommy were feeling the Christmas spirit last Friday when they went to visit Enchant Christmas, the world’s largest Christmas light maze, at Tropicana Field.

Garvin tells 8 On Your Side the night turned sour after she noticed her 14-karat gold wedding band was missing.

“At the event less than 5 minutes, barely saw anything and it’s gone,” she said.

Thankfully thanks to some keen eyes from the cleaning crew at Tropicana Field. Garvin tells News Channel 8 the ring has been found!

“I have no doubt that the story caused all of this!” Garvin said.

