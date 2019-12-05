St. Pete woman’s wedding ring returned after being lost in world’s largest Christmas maze

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)- It was the nightmare before Christmas. A lost wedding ring in the world’s largest Christmas maze and the chances of finding it for the St. Petersburg woman who lost it were slim.

“With 12 thousand happy guests each night, it’s slim to none chances that we will find something so small and something so specific as a ring,” City Manager for Enchant Christmas St. Pete Stephen Riordan said.

Jessica Garvin and her husband Tommy were feeling the Christmas spirit last Friday when they went to visit Enchant Christmas, the world’s largest Christmas light maze, at Tropicana Field.

Garvin tells 8 On Your Side the night turned sour after she noticed her 14-karat gold wedding band was missing.

“At the event less than 5 minutes, barely saw anything and it’s gone,” said Garvin.

That’s when Garvin called 8 On Your Side for help and several days later, the ring was found!

“It’s the one! It’s the ring! They found it! It’s unbelievable. If it wasn’t for New Channel 8 and everyone sharing the story, that is what connected the dots,” said Garvin.

So where was the ring?

Riordan says Enchant Christmas was on high alert for the ring after hearing about Garvin’s Christmas blues.

“The ring was found by one of our cleaners. It was found in the restroom. I am not sure if it was placed there by a guest who maybe found it on the floor and didn’t know where to bring it but she was very excited as soon as she found it and brought it right to us and said, this has got to be the ring that has been lost. We all did a Christmas dance of joy. I do think it’s a bit of a Christmas miracle it’s been found,” said Riordan.

Garvin tells 8 On Your Side her ring was returned just in time for her one year wedding anniversary. She also says after her ring was returned, she immediately purchased insurance for the piece of jewelry.