Spectrum Field prepared to feed hungry Phillies fans with new items for spring training

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Spring training is officially underway and Philadelphia Phillies fans will soon take to the diamond at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.

8 On Your Side and some lucky fans who showed up Friday to watch batting practice got to try some of the tasty meals that will be available.

Both the Phillies and the ballpark worked to bring a taste of Philadelphia – with a local flair – to fans this season.

“Our cheesesteaks come from Delcos, which is in Dunedin, and it’s the best cheesesteaks this side of Broad Street Philadelphia,” Phillies Manager of Concession Development Bruce Leith said. “They’re going to be serving regular cheesesteaks, buffalo chicken cheesesteaks and chicken cheesesteak. And they’ll be at right field and home plate.”

Leith said Spectrum Field will also serve Hatfield hot dogs on Wonderbread, just like at the Phillies’ ballpark up north.

For beer drinkers missing a taste of the north, Spectrum Field’s Food and Beverage Manager Justin Gunsaulus said they now have original Yuengling and golden pilsner in their beverage lineup.

Baseball fans can drink local, as well.

“At the ballpark this year we have a lot of craft – local craft. Big Storm Brewery, Crooked Thumb and also Brew Bus and Florida Avenue,” Gunsaulus said.

If you’re not in the mood for booze, Spectrum Field will serve fresh-squeezed lemonade as well.

A popular chain restaurant is also making its debut at Spectrum Field.

“This is the first year we’ll have Hooters at the ballpark. They’ll be at our right field concession stand, along with Crabby Bills Beachside Bites doing a crab cake sandwich and some fish spread,” Gunsaulus explained.

“We also have a brand new hamburger stand that’s going to be serving fresh hamburgers right off the grill. With bacon, onions, anything you would want on them will be there for a new, fresh burger,” Leith said.

“Pimento cheese, Swiss and mushroom burger…It’s going to be from a charbroiled grill right in front of you, so it’s going to be fresh,” Gunsaulus added.

The Phillies will play their first spring training home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The Phillies will play their first spring training home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

