Smokin’ hot handbags: Tampa artist crafting cigar boxes into purses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman in the Tampa Bay area is creating beautiful works of art, that can be quite handy, all from iconic Tampa cigar boxes.

(Source: Humadorables)

Artist Susan Jordan owns “Humadorables” and operates online through her website and Instagram account. She creates purses and valets for men from cigar boxes she receives from local smoke shops, and said some folks often bring boxes right to her.

Jordan said she has always been a lover of purses.

“I’ve collected purses for a long time. I love purses…We were at a party one night and there was a lady who had a purse cuter than mine and it was a cigar box purse. And I went home and dreamt about it, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. And my husband, in his wisdom, said, ‘why don’t you just make one?’” she said. “So I did. I made one, then I made 10, then I made 50 and I thought, ‘I can sell these, they’re really cute.’ I started my business. I started doing little craft shows.”

After getting the cigar boxes, Jordan will paint them, unless there is something pretty or significant. She also adds “feet” to the bottom of a purse and works with foam and fabric in the interior.

(Source: Humadorables)

Handles, tassels and brooches – often depicted as crowns or bees, as Jordan is partial to those – are added and the purse is ready to be sold.

Jordan also makes men’s valet boxes.

“That really took off when I started doing that because guys are so hard to buy for. And it’s just a nice gift for a groomsman or just any guy,” she said.

(Source: Humadorables)

Jordan said she has over 100 purses and 50 valets listed on her website for purchase right now.