Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Special sea lions all the way from California have made their way to the Florida State Fair!

Sea lions Kimmy, Zoey and Syra entertain crowds, then pose for photos with fans after for an extra fee.

When 8 On Your Side came across the sea lions, Zoey was hamming it up for the camera.
Marisol Earheart is a sea lion trainer with the show.

“We have three shows a day with our beautiful sea lions,” Eartheart explained. “[Zoey’s] ready for everybody to come and give her a little kiss.”

Eartheart said their team loves the Florida State Fair. They bring the show to the fair almost every year.

They drive the sea lions from California in a semi-truck. The sea lions have a big pool in the back.

Marisol said the animals just love the Florida weather.

“They love it! They like the sun. They like to chill outside, sleep all day, so they like this weather,” she said.

Sea Lion Splash shows take place at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

