Sarasota man and three-legged dog train for American Ninja Warrior

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- One of the world’s most notorious obstacle courses can be found on American Ninja Warrior where competitors across the globe have their physical and mental toughness pushed to the brink. 

Sarasota warrior, Kyle Mccreight, is training to apply for season 12 of the hit show. 

But behind every warrior is their secret weapon: Mccreight’s is his three-legged rescue pup Tre. 

The one-year-old black lab lost his leg due to a birth defect. 

“They did two surgeries on his other leg to save it and basically it took a lot of therapy and rehab to get him through that,” said Mccreight. 

Now, the duo, better known as the Sunshine Ninjas, is unstoppable. 

“What I noticed when I got Tre, was he brought sunshine in my life when I was struggling, he bought light into my life,” said the 32-year-old occupational therapist. 

 Day in and day out, Mccreight and Tre have been training for their big break at Live Training Center in Palmetto.

Mccreight tells 8 On Your Side he has trained for American Ninja Warrior for the last three years and has applied twice for the competition and recently,  

Mccreight says if he is chosen to be a warrior, you better believe Tre will be by his side.  

“I may have rescued Tre, but he is the one who saved my life. Watching him get through everything he was going through, really helped me not give up on what I was trying to do. We fed off of each other to get stronger and stronger. Physically and mentally.” 

To follow the Sunshine Ninjas on their journey to become American Ninja Warrior’s, visit their Instagram pages @mccreight.kyle and @tripod.tre.

Tre is currently working to become a certified therapy dog and would love to visit local schools. To meet Tre, email him at sunshineninjatherapy@gmail.com

