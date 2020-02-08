Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State Fair-goers will have the opportunity to take a stroll “through Century of Strange” at the fair this year.

Guests can see strange oddities such as the world’s longest paper chain (you can even participate!), a human hair purse and the shrunken heads of various animals.

And what would an experience like this be with crazy mirrors that widen and shrink you, pinball machines and even boxes for you to test how “bendy” you are?

The attraction is free with fair admission.

If you can’t make it, check out digital reporter Daisy Ruth’s Facebook Live video above!

