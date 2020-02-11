Retired Bucs player celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children’s Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a celebration of love on Tuesday morning as retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott and his wife Nicole visited Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. 

Alstott’s 12th Annual “Stuff-N-Fluff” party afforded 50 children the opportunity to stuff and outfit a teddy bear or animal of their choice.  

The annual “Stuff-N-Fluff” party for children at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is made possible annually by the Mike Alstott Family Foundation. Mike and his wife, Nicole, attend the Valentine’s Day themed event annually and help kids stuff and dress cuddly toy animals. Stuffed animal making kits are provided to children who can’t leave their hospital rooms to attend.

The Valentine’s Day celebration was made complete with sweets, including cookies that the children could decorate themselves. 

The Mike Alstott Family Foundation’s mission is to “uplift the minds, hearts and spirits of families and children on their way to realizing their full potential.”

Since the Mike Alstott Family Foundation began in 2007, the family has hosted numerous other events including “Charlie-Palooza” Tournaments to benefit the Angelus House, back-to-school shopping events for children of the Sallie House and Children’s Village and hosting a summer bowling party for athletes from Special Olympics. 

For more information visit www.MikeAlstottFamilyFoundation.org 

