Remarkable woman on mission to help people with disabilities in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some people pick one project and dedicate all their efforts to just that. Julie Reyes is not one of those people. She sees a need – almost any need – and makes it her mission to take action.

Reyes is a woman who wears a lot of hats: Wife, mom, philanthropist and community crusader.

“Boots on the ground. Right here in our community is where I feel we can make the biggest impact,” she said.

And what an impact. Through her Diversity in Action Coalition, Julie helps bridge the gap for people with disabilities. That includes veterans to children with autism.

She then helps connect them with the community partners that can make the greatest impact in their lives.

“Being a military spouse I found it very necessary to get connected quickly, to network with others and to share resources, share experiences,” she said.

Julie has turned that into a passion project. Through events like the organization’s annual Bike Build, Breakfast with Santa and 5K for autism, her goal is to provide the most help here in her own community.

“So that any fundraising or any events that we do benefit our local community, our families, our kids, our community partners,” she said. “We’re all more alike than we are different.”

And her work, she says, is never done.

Our Remarkable Women finalists will be revealed every Tuesday at 4 p.m. Each of the finalists profiled on WFLA were nominated by friends, family or the people impacted by their work. The winner of our local Remarkable Women Contest will receive a free trip to New York City and attend the Mel Robbins show.

