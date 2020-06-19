Polk Co. man hopes ‘bird’s eye view’ car surveillance helps transparency between police, public

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The demand for more transparency between the public and the police and their use of surveillance technology continues to increase. Now, a Polk County man says he’s created a surveillance device that could potentially be useful.

Henderson’s latest invention, the Synergy Vehicle Live 360 View, uses multiple cameras to create a bird’s eye view and a live look around a vehicle.

“As long as you can see the vehicle, the vehicle can see you. So, there’s no malfunction of the body cam or anything being turned off,” said Floyd Henderson with Senergy Technology and Patent Innovation. “This device will get the whole story, not half of the story.”

The Synergy Vehicle Live 360 View features various sensors and a screen on the dashboard to alert the vehicle’s operator if anyone is approaching.

“Usually when you see footage it’s when something has already happened or it’s going on and someone pulls out a camera and starts recording,” said Henderson. “The system I created is pretty much a portable system that I designed originally for first responders. This will give them a 360-degree view of the surroundings around the vehicle. The unit records 24/7 and the only way to turn the unit off is by an administrator or remote which is password protected.”







Henderson’s device and it’s live broadcast feature is not only useful for law enforcement but the Synergy Vehicle Live 360 View can also be installed on personal vehicles.





“When the cops or officers was sitting in their vehicles and people are walking up on the vehicle, like if they are being ambushed, this could probably save their life,” said Henderson.

“If your wife or husband or daughter was getting off late from work, and they were alone in the parking lot, they can call you and ask you to keep an eye on them until they get in their car and get home,” said Henderson. “You are never alone because, with this device, you always will and can have someone that’s not physically there, but that can really see you if needed.”

Henderson is currently pitching the Synergy Vehicle Live 360 View to local law enforcement agencies. In the meantime, he tells WFLA.com, he has also created the Senergy Smart BackPack, a bag with a surveillance camera attached.





For more information about Senergy Technology and Patent Innovation, visit them on Facebook. To learn more about the Synergy Vehicle Live 360 View, contact Sentryviewtech@yahoo.com or call 813-444-7105. To learn more about the Senergy Smart BackPack, contact hereback@gmail.com or call or call 813-444-7105.

MORE FROM WFLA PLUS