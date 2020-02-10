‘Orie’ funnel cake ‘sandwich’ debuts at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new funnel cake “sandwich” has made its debut at the Florida State Fair.

The Best Around funnel cake trailer is offering the delicious treat. It’s an Oreo funnel cake with sweet cream filling, sandwiched between two chocolate funnel cake batter cookies.

“Mama” Jane Harris is the manager of the trailer. She told 8 On Your Side they’ve sold the dish at other fairs across the country. The dessert was featured on Carnival Eats TV.

“It was called the Choco-Berry Orie then when it was half strawberry and half Oreo. But this one is full out Oreo,” Harris explained.

She said this version of the Orie tastes exactly like an Oreo and “it’s ridiculously good.”

Harris said the name of the dish was inspired by a friend from a fair up north who recently passed away.

