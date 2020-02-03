Live Now
‘Oh, baby!’ Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – There must be something in the water at The Clearwater Police Department. Thirteen officers welcomed babies over the last few months.

“One was being born and then we had a baby shower for two at one time and then someone else was at the baby shower and said ‘I am due this month.’ Then we started realizing we were really having a baby boom,” Nancy Kachurik, the department’s family support liaison, said. “We ended up counting up to 13!”

The department shared a photo showing nine of the 13 officers in uniform holding their new bundles of joy in matching “Daddy Is My Hero” onesies.

“It definitely is a blessing,” said Clearwater Officer Kevin McCann, who posed with his 8-month-old son Cooper and 4-year-old daughter Harper. 

McCann, an Indiana native, has been with the department for the last two years. He tells 8 On Your Side that while the job can be difficult, especially when it comes to being away from his family, the agency has stepped in and helped him in countless ways.  

“Not being surrounded by family is hard at times but at least when you have a strong household, people are willing to help out. It makes things a lot better. With this agency we have a very important person, Nancy Kachurik who helps out tremendously and in different ways,” said McCann. 

Kachurik tells 8 On Your Side her position was created three years ago after the department realized a growth in their young officers having families.  

“The most important thing is to let them know that their agency supports them,” she said. 

The Clearwater Police Department says they are already expecting three more babies this year. 

