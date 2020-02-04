‘Mysterious’ Rolling Stones banner appears outside Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve driven past Raymond James Stadium on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa recently, you may have noticed a new addition near the photo of Jameis Winston and O.J. Howard.

A banner featuring the Rolling Stones’ famous lip logo recently appeared on the stadium.

A billboard along Dale Mabry also features the logo with the phrase, “let’s spend the night together.”

Keeping with the mystery, the Stones tweeted a brief video on Monday with the message, “Feeling restless.”

Feeling restless pic.twitter.com/Zh0RWqySqW — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 3, 2020

The band’s website only advertises the band’s previous tour, the No Filter 2019 U.S. tour. The Tampa Sports Authority has also not made a formal announcement.

Media outlets have reported similar banners in other cities including Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Buffalo, Detroit and more.

