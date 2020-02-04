‘Mysterious’ Rolling Stones banner appears outside Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve driven past Raymond James Stadium on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa recently, you may have noticed a new addition near the photo of Jameis Winston and O.J. Howard.

A banner featuring the Rolling Stones’ famous lip logo recently appeared on the stadium.

A billboard along Dale Mabry also features the logo with the phrase, “let’s spend the night together.”

Keeping with the mystery, the Stones tweeted a brief video on Monday with the message, “Feeling restless.”

The band’s website only advertises the band’s previous tour, the No Filter 2019 U.S. tour. The Tampa Sports Authority has also not made a formal announcement.

Media outlets have reported similar banners in other cities including Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Buffalo, Detroit and more.

Have you seen any other Rolling Stones banners around the Tampa Bay area? Snap a photo and let us know in an email to online@wfla.com.

