Lakeland funeral home collects signatures for George Floyd’s daughter

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As mourners continue to converge on Fountain of Praise Church in Houston to pay their respects to George Floyd, a funeral home in Lakeland has found a way to send their condolences to the Floyd family.

Cannon Funeral Home in Lakeland has collected signatures for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna.

“We decided we wanted to do something even though we weren’t able to attend the funeral service for Mr. George Floyd. We wanted to send our love,” owner Reginald Cannon said. “So we decided to have a memorial book signing in honor of him for his daughter.”

According to Cannon, over 250 mourners came by the funeral home over the weekend, despite the rain, to sign the book. Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz and Lakeland City Commissioner Stephanie Madden were among those who stopped by.

“Everyone came together for such a time as this,” said Cannon. “The City of Lakeland sent a letter on behalf of George Floyd and to Gianna. Mayor Bill Mutz, Stephanie Madden, police officers, security officers with their uniforms came out. It was just a great experience and it’s a great environment for us to just come together as Lakelanders.”

Monday marks two weeks since Floyd died while in Minneapolis Police custody. Floyd’s death has caused national outrage and protests. It has also reignited the conversation about the racial injustices African Americans face at the hands of law enforcement.

Cannon, who is an African American father, explained to WFLA.com that he felt compelled to express his sincere condolences to Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter for several different reasons.

“I have a daughter. And many other black men around the world, innocent black men, have daughters. And what do you say to them, you know, when they lose their father in a situation like this?” Cannon said. “This, it needs to stop. There is no reason for innocent black men to die – or anyone that’s innocent, more importantly, to die. But specifically (for) black men to die – there’s no reason for that. With this movement that is happening worldwide, we’ve seen it in 50 states here in the United States of America and 18 countries that we are finally making strives for change.”

The memorial book of signatures will be sent to Gianna Floyd on Monday.

“I love Lakeland. I’m proud. This just really showed us that we can come together for change and that’s what we’re doing,” said Cannon.

George Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd, in Pearland, Texas on Tuesday.

LATEST WFLA+ HEADLINES: