Join the conversation: African American business leaders to discuss Tampa Bay race relations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — African American business leaders from the Tampa Bay area will discuss current race relations and racial tension within the community on Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The virtual and interactive panel is open to the public. It will be hosted and moderated by Bridgette Bello, the CEO and publisher of Tampa Bay Business and Wealth magazine and Rick Homans, the president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Partnership.

According to Bello, the catalyst for their discussion titled “Listen to Learn and Lead: A discussion with African-American community and business leaders,” was not only the death of George Floyd in late May but the conversation is also a result of a recent article written by Brian Butler, the CEO of Vistra Communications.

“I think it’s pretty obvious why the conversation is so relevant today,” said Bello. “This conversation came about, partially because of an article that ran this weekend from Brian Butler, who’s one of our panelists, talking about how he was treated by police in the past and that really hit me hard. Brian was my cover in March of 2019. He’s been a friend for 15 years. He’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life and it just broke my heart,” said Bello.

Butler, a former Army officer and now president and CEO of his own company, details his own experience as an African American man and the decades of racial profiling he endured.

Honest conversations about the African American experience, just like Butler’s, is what Bello hopes to discuss during Thursday’s forum.

“As of now, we have 520 people who have decided they want to be a part of this conversation. So I think there’s an appetite for change,” said Bello.

Participants in the panel discussion will include:

“Our audience is purely the decision-making audience. You can see evidence of that in the questions that they’re asking because they’re saying ‘as business owners, as CEOs, how do we make a difference? What can we do right now, to make a difference?’ [The conversation] won’t be world focus, it will be Tampa Bay focus but Tampa Bay’s part of this world and it’s the part that we can affect and make change in. So that’s really the plan,” said Bello.

“Recent events have caused all of us to look within ourselves and our community and ask: What can we do to change direction? Through this timely conversation, we’re seeking insights and practical guidance from some of our community’s most respected African-American business leaders,” Homans added. “This conversation can be awkward and uncomfortable at times, but it’s absolutely critical that we open our ears and listen, so we can respond in a positive and productive way.”

Thursday’s discussion is open to the public. To register for the event, click here.

