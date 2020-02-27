Grilled cheese stand satisfies savory cravings at Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A grilled cheese stand is satisfying savory cravings at the Florida Strawberry Festival this year.

8 On Your Side stopped by Siggy’s Grilled Cheese on Thursday, the first day of the festival, to learn what they offer.

According to cook Nico Niggi, there are at least 16 or 17 different kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches offered.

“The new one is the French onion grilled cheese and that has gone through pretty good so far,” he said. “It’s the first day but we’ve sold quite a few and people have really been liking it. So if you like onions and you like French onion soup, this may be a good alternative.”

Niggi said the most popular sandwich is the bacon, tomato and chedder grilled cheese.

“It sort of hits every level, it’s savory, and the bacon and the tomato and everything else. Butter, love and the gril, I guess,” he explained.

Their most unique sandwiches include a donut grilled cheese, as well as a sandwich that features mac and cheese and fried egg inside.

“We’ve got a popper grilled cheese with cream cheese, jalepenos, chedder cheese and bacon. Buffalo chicken. Typical American. We’ve got a lot of different kinds,” Niggi said.

If you’ve satisifed your sweet tooth and need something savory, you can visit Siggy’s Grilled throughout the Florida Strawberry Festival, which ends March 8.