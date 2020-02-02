Good boy! K9s train, track, rule in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From the K9s of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office made famous on “Live PD,” to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office recently training its K9 deputies inside helicopters, Tampa Bay has seen some amazing stories of K9s and their heroics.

Here are a few of our favorites from across the area!

(Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Florida sheriff’s K9 credited with massive drug bust

Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 Robo searched a suspect’s car, leading deputies to discover, guns, $3,395 and various drugs including heroin, LSD and cocaine. Suspect Carl Harris was arrested on numerous charges.

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

The sheriff’s office thanked K9 Deputy JR for helping track suspect Daniel Montanez after he fled from deputies into a wooded area after Montanez broke into a business through the roof and left with numerous items.

K9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released amazing helicopter video of K-9 deputies, including K9 Cairo and K9 Taco, locating three grand theft auto suspects.

(WFLA Photo)

K9 Phi makes debut with Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

K9 Phi was introduced in June. He is trained in Human Remains Detection and joined to help the forensics unit. K9 Phi trained with the FBI and can help forensic investigators look for evidence, sometimes as far as a block away from where a crime happened.

Manatee County pairing K9 officers with aviation unit to reduce response times

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office invited media to attend this training, something they had been working on for months prior. According to Sgt. Steven Schenard, the goal is to reduce response times to things that may happen in rural areas of the county, like Myakka City and Duette.

(Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Pasco K9 looks adorable showing off her new sneakers

K9 Hela showed off her new sneakers in photos posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page. The agency said all of its K9s received new sneakers to help them gain traction while conducting certain exercises. The sneakers will also protect them from debris and hot surfaces.

(St. Petersburg Police Department)

K9 Titan returns to work after being shot

It was great news for the St. Petersburg Police department in October as K9 Titan returned to work after being shot by a suspect who ran from a traffic stop. The suspect also shot Pinellas County sheriff’s Sgt. David Stang twice in the shoulder. Sgt. Stang also thankfully made a full recovery.

60 K9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Various K9 officers and deputies from agencies from the Tampa Police Department to others in the area trained at the water park, which is closed for the season. Three different scenarios were set up for training, including a deep dive and the wave pool. A children’s area of the park was also opened for the K9s to train.

(Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Pasco K9 tracks down 4th felon this year

As of Jan. 14, Pasco Sheriff’s Office K9 Chris has already tracked down his fourth suspect of the year. His fourth suspect stole a truck in Plant City and crashed in Lumberton. K9 Chris and deputies tracked the suspect about a mile through groves, pastures and woods.

(Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

Highlands deputy and K9 get first suspect together

Highland County sheriff’s deputy Ben Jones and K9 Gentry tracked their first suspect together in January. K9 Gentry tracked the man across a pasture for a quarter mile before spotting him. “I’m right here, please don’t send your dog,” the suspect said said while raising his hands.

