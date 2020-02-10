‘Give it all your might:’ 11-year-old showing cattle at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In addition to all the fancy new foods and rides, agriculture is a huge part of the Florida State Fair experience.

The fair’s website states it “strives to offer quality youth and open livestock exhibition programs to showcase Florida agriculture to our diverse audience of fair attendees.”

One of those young participants is 11-year-old Owen Ostreno from Dade City. He said he’s in the cattle showing business over the selling and market side of agriculture.

Owen takes good care of his animals and works hard.

“I comb, I blow dry, I wash these cattle and then you gotta feed them afterward. You just gotta keep on taking care of them and once they get done feeding, water ’em,” he explained. “And when they get done watering, if some of them are kind of on the antsy side, maybe just give them a little bit more feed.”

The cow he is showing at the fair this year is proof of his hard work. Her coat is incredibly soft to the point Owen said, “you can literally lay on her and it will feel like a pillow.”

The most important thing about agriculture competitions to this youngster is the fact he just simply gets to have fun!

“When it comes show time, give it all your might. Just try to win. But if you lose, get third, second, fourth, hey, it’s fun,” Owen said. “When it comes to showmanship calves, you’ll have to bond to them…You’re both together, you’re on sync with everything.”

