Gigglewaters in Safety Harbor raising money for Australia through ‘Crocodile Dundee’

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Gigglewaters social club and screening room is hosting a fundraiser and screening the movie “Crocodile Dundee” to benefit wildlife in Australia as wildfires continue to burn.

According to the latest update from NBC News, the fires have killed 24 people and burned approximately 32,400 square miles since the fires started in September.

Scientists estimate over 1 billion animals have been killed in the fires, according to an NBC News report citing a professor of ecology at the University of Sydney.

It’s all why Gigglewaters and owner Rachel Wilson want to help.

Wilson is very upset by footage of the bush fires and injured wildlife – and with good reason. She has family in the country who have been sharing photos with her.

“I’ve got aunts and uncles and cousins and lots of family down there and the devastation they’ve shared with me is just mind-blowing. I mean the photos out their window, what it looks like every day in Sydney, the lack of sunshine, the lack of rain,” Wilson explained.

She has spent time in Australia herself and said videos of koalas affect her the most.

“I had an opportunity to hold a koala and it was a really special moment to connect with that creature, it’s just so sweet and peaceful and calm,” Wilson said. “And to just see the pieces on Facebook of injured koalas and kangaroos, the wildlife is so diverse there and to see them suffering and not understanding what’s happening, it’s heartbreaking.”

She wants to raise as much money as the business can on Saturday, hoping to make an impact on wildlife rescue.

To achieve this, Gigglewaters is showing “Crocodile Dundee” five times throughout the day to help raise money for those affected by the fires.

Wilson said one of the showings is already sold out.

There will be much, much more than just the movie, however.

“We have a charity shot we’re going to be selling. And that’s a $5 shot, 100 percent of the proceeds will go there. We’re selling shrimp on the barbie. We’re going to be grilling them out and selling them all day long,” Wilson said.

Company Monin will be on hand with two special cocktails and a mocktail, with all the drink proceeds going to the effort as well.

“We’ll be raffling off two pairs of tickets to the Australian Pink Floyd Show. We’re going to do 50-50 raffles at all of our movie screenings, so we’re going to raise everything we can,” Wilson smiled.

All funds raised will be donated to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education services.

For times and tickets for “Crocodile Dundee,” click here.

