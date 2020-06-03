Free drive-in water circus comes to Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- We could all use a reason to smile and a reason to safely get out of the house. Now, there’s a solution for both: A free Drive-in Water Circus.

The event, hosted by ASC Entertainment, will be at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds starting Thursday.

“30-minutes before showtime, the cars will be brought in, they will be parked. You can social distance six-feet out in front of the vehicle, you can put your lawn chairs, everyone will be kept apart or you can sit in your vehicle and watch the show,” said Ringleader Ian Garden.

During the 30-minute show, acrobatics and aerialists from around the globe will entertain crowds as they climb, flip and juggle over water.

“Our grand finale is a jet ski with a girl spinning by her neck on a trapeze,” said Garden.





Garden tells WFLA.com, ASC Entertainment ultimately decided to put on their two-weekend long performance to boost morale in the Tampa Bay area community.

“It’s something we feel the community needs. It’s scary out there right now. It’s tough. People don’t know what’s coming next. So if they can get away for 30 minutes and enjoy themselves and forget about the craziness out there, that’s what we are trying to do.”

And while the Drive-in Water Circus is a free event, donations are encouraged.

“Obviously the entertainment industry was hit very hard. All of our fairs, our shows have been canceled pretty much for the rest of the year. So, we came up with this idea to keep performers working and do what we love to do which is entertain the public,” Garden said.

The Drive-in Water Circus will be held at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. Dover, FL 33527 from June 4-7 and June 11-14.

For more information and performance times, visit the Drive-in Water Circus on Facebook.