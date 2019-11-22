Florida theme parks, attractions offering Black Friday deals on tickets, annual passes

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re someone who rather purchase an experience for your loved ones over a gift, various attractions and theme parks around Tampa Bay and Orlando are offering Black Friday deals.

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of deals for you and your family to enjoy while you save a little money.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

  • Single day tickets: $61.99 (originally $109.99)
  • 2020 Fun Card: $74.99 (originally $109.99)
  • 2020 Two-Park Fun Card (Busch Gardens and Adventure Island): $99.99 (originally ($169.99)

SeaWorld Orlando

  • Weekday ticket: $40.99 (originally $104.99)
  • Any day ticket: $50 (originally $104.99)
  • 2-park ticket (SeaWorld and Aquatica): $61.99 (originally $149.99)
  • 2020 Fun Card: $82.99, and get the rest of 2019 free (originally $114.99)
  • 2020 Fun Card, including Aquatica: $122.99, and get the rest of 2019 free (originally $163.98)
  • SeaWorld and Busch Gardens: $71.99 (originally $149.99)

*Shoppers can also save up to 50 percent on add-ons including Close-Up Tours and Quick Queue Unlimited.

Legoland

*Deals will go on sale midnight on Nov. 27

Island H2O Live

  • The waterpark is offering an annual pass for $69.99.

Disney World

  • Visit Orlando is offering customers to save up to $55 on a 4-park Magic Ticket, with an upgrade to include admission to one water park and the NBA Experience at Disney Springs.

Universal Orlando

  • Guests who purchase a 2-park, 2-day park-to-park ticket through Visit Orlando will get a third day free. Shoppers will save up to $73 per ticket.

Madame Tussauds Orlando

  • Save up to $10 per ticket when you purchase through Visit Orlando.

