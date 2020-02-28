'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Athletes with the Flippenout Trampoline Show are stunning fans at the Florida Strawberry Festival this year.

The group of athletes travels all over the world performing their stunts, but this is their first time at the festival in Plant City.

8 On Your Side spoke with Flippenout athlete James Johnson on the opening day of the festival.

Johnson said he was in between traditional sports before starting on the trampoline one or two days a week.

“Then it became a passion so I left traditional sports and started going to competing and then during the competing world, I found out you can also perform. And then performing was way better than competing to me. So I ditched the competition and started performing as much as I could,” he explained.

He said his favorite stunt during the Flippenout show is the “big trick competition” between the athletes towards the end of the show.

They all try to “one-up” each other, Johnson said, competing for the front seat of the car they travel in, to the delight of the crowd.

He told 8 On Your Side what guests can expect to see at the show.

“Just expect to have a fun time and enjoy it and come up and say hi. We love to meet everybody. Festivals are our favorite thing because we get to interact and see people and meet them after the show. So come up, don’t be a stranger, say hello.”

The Flippenout Trampoline Show is performed at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. every day at the Strawberry Festival.

