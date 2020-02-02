Coronavirus latest: How you can protect your family in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Centers for Disease Control have released the latest numbers regarding coronavirus.

The CDC confirms 6 cases of 2019 noval coronavirus in the United States outside of Florida. There are 121 patients awaiting test results.

The CDC does not release the states where test results for patients are still pending and website updates for the weekend concluded at 7 p.m. Friday.

Cases have been confirmed in California, Washington, Arizona and Illinois.

On Thursday, the United States State Department issued a “do not travel” warning for those looking to visit China.

Delta, American and United airlines suspended all flights between the United States and China on Friday.

While there are no confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in Florida, there are ways you can protect yourself and your family, while keeping safe from common viruses and illnesses like the flu.

8 On Your Side spoke with Dr. Seetha Lakshmi, the Medical Director for Infection Protection at Tampa General Hospital and associate professor at USF Health, who offered tips for not just coronavirus, but flu season.

Dr. Laksmi drove one point home. As there is no vaccine or medication to treat coronavirus yet, prevention is key.

“Some of the things that you can do to prevent getting infected, and this goes even for influenza, common respiratory viruses that spread, is washing your hands. Very simple, so wash your hands often, wash for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your hands when they’re unwashed or unclean to your eyes, nose and mouth,” she said.

Dr. Lakshmi recommends staying away from sick people, though realizes that is not always possible, and to cough or sneeze into a tissue or your arm rather than into your hands.

“Masks definitely, we recommend in patients who have weakened immune systems often to prevent caught infections. But a lot goes into it. The mask has to fit properly. And you have to do it with washing your hands,” she explained.

“If you didn’t wash your hands and just wear a mask, that’s not going to be effective. So definitely the bigger, if there’s one thing that you can do, is wash your hands.”

The World Health Organization confirms Dr. Lakshmi’s expertise on their website.

WHO also features a “myth busters” page about coronavirus as well.

The organization notes there is no evidence that companion animals such as dogs and cats can spread the new coronavirus and that people of all ages can be infected.

It notes older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions appear to “be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.”

You can stay updated on coronavirus cases in the United States through the CDC.

