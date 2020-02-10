Cheeseburger on the go: Get one on a stick at Florida State Fair

WFLA plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busy fairgoers can enjoy a savory option and keep one hand free at the Florida State Fair this year!

DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes are always a hit at the fair but the business’ other location, DeAnna’s Diner, debuted a unique menu item this year.

The “cheeseburger on a stick” is a grilled Angus beef patty, dipped in the diner’s “secret batter” and deep-fried.

The cheese on this delicacy is actually on the outside, in the form of cheddar cheese sauce.

RELATED: 16 new foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair

Dustin Hagy is the owner of DeAnna’s Diner and the restaurant’s chef. He told 8 On Your Side the cheeseburger on a stick creation is a great idea.

“So this is a great item to have at the fair because you can walk around, hold your drink in one hand and have a cheeseburger on a stick in the other,” he said. “We also have different gourmet burgers as well and we do all homemade buns for them.”

LATEST WFLA+ HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

USF Iowa intvw

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Iowa intvw"

Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three"

32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

ULA Atlas V rocket launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ULA Atlas V rocket launch"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss