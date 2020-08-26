Check your flood risk with online interactive tool

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – As the other side of the Gulf Coast braces for the impact of Hurricane Laura, a new tool is now available to assess your risk of flooding.

Developed by non-profit research and technology organization, First Street Foundation, FloodFactor.com uses factors such as environmental changes, FEMA flood zone data, and property history to calculate a property’s vulnerability to flooding risk.

Using your own address, users can find out what the likelihood of their property is to flood within the next one to 30 years.

Interactive models show examples of how properties have flooded overtime during recent major hurricanes, and how many buildings were impacted.

Flood Factor anaylzed more than 142 million properties across the country to provide the flood risk that is used on websites such as Realtor.com and other home marketplace websites.

