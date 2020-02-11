Busch Gardens to hold first-ever Mardi Gras weekend

WFLA plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will hold its first-ever Mardi Gras weekend on Feb. 22 and 23.

The theme park said it will showcase NOLA-inspired cuisine, cocktails, entertainment like New Orleans street performers, beads and live music.

The festivities will take place at the Moroccan Palace Plaza.

Busch Gardens will have classic Mardi Gras food and drinks like shrimp po’ boys, jambalaya, hot beignets, Hurricane cocktails and the park’s signature Mardi Gras “Kiss” cocktail.

The event is included with park admission.

For more information, guests can visit the Busch Gardens website.

LATEST WFLA+ HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday"

Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital"

Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”

Thumbnail for the video titled "Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”"

Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase"

Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning."

Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend"

Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges"

Teen killed in St. Pete I-275 crash leaves behind 1-year-old, lasting friendships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen killed in St. Pete I-275 crash leaves behind 1-year-old, lasting friendships"

Student arrested for gun at local high school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student arrested for gun at local high school"

HCSO civilian employee arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO civilian employee arrested"

Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills"

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss