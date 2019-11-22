BEST DEALS: With 6 fewer days between Thanksgiving & Christmas, the time to shop is now

Shoppers browse the aisles during a Black Friday sale at a Target store, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Newport, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are six less days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, so many retailers and stores are offering holiday deals early.

According to Stephanie Ruhle with NBC News, there’s no reason to wait to shop until Black Friday.

“It’s not about waiting because they’re offering more and more deals,” Ruhle said of retailers on the TODAY Show Friday morning.

She said to not hold out. If you find something on your list for 30 percent off, take the deal, don’t try and wait for that extra 10 percent that may or may not happen later on.

8 On Your Side broke down some of the best deals and steals so you can get your shopping done early.

Walmart

You can find deals on toys, tech, home and fashion right now on Walmart.com.

Walmart is offering free next-day delivery on eligible items for the first time this year.

Notable deals:

70-inch RCA Roku TVs are priced at $550.

Beats Solo 3 headphones are $130.

23andMe DNA test are $100 off.

Samsung 50” 4K LED Smart TVs, originally $429 are on sale for $277.99. The 65” TV is down to $477.99, from $797.99.

Best Buy

The electronics giant is calling their pre-Black Friday deals the “Beat the Rush Sale.”

“Skip the crowd. Grab early Black Friday deals now,” the company’s website says.

These deals end Saturday, but online customers get free shipping on everything all season long.

Best Buy is also currently holding a major appliance sale, where customers save up to 40 percent on appliances and get up to $600 in Best Buy Gift Cards with qualifying purchases.

Notable deals:

Amazon

Amazon already has hundreds of deals available for shoppers, including “deals of the day” in every department of the website.

8 On Your Side posted full details when the deals went live this week.

Notable deals:

Customers save up to 40 percent on Samsung QLED Tvs.

The new Fire 7 tablet is $29.99.

Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 is already on sale, down from $129.99 to $99.99.

Music lovers can purchase Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99 cents and receive four months of service.

Target

Target is another retailer where early daily deals are being offered. Friday, the deal was 25 percent off razor scooters.

At Target, customers will save $10 when they spend $40 on clothing, shoes and more. Winter favorites are an extra 20 percent off.

These deals end Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Shoppers who spend $50 on certain toys, including LEGO, will receive a free $10 git card.

Notable deals:

Select Barbie dolls and playsets are 20 percent off.

The popular L.O.L Surprise! toys are also 20 percent off.

Fisher-Price toys are 15 percent off.

Bakers can save $60 on a KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer.

Certain movies are on sale, starting at just $4.

Macy’s

The Macy’s website says customers can “shop over 100 specials early.” These specials actually end on Nov. 26, two days before Thanksgiving.

The retailer is offering an extra 15 or 10 percent off items in select departments, and customers can score free shipping with a $25 purchase, excluding furniture and mattresses.

Notable deals:

Outerwear for the entire family is 60% off.

Boots and booties regularly $49.99 are on sale for $19.99.

EFFY diamond and gemstone jewelry regularly $400-$20,000 is 65 percent off.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is calling their pre-Black Friday deals the “Friends + Family Sale” and the deals end Nov. 24.

Both in-store and online shoppers receive 25 percent off.

Notable deals:

The Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for $149.99, down from $199.99.

Kohl’s has boots for the family priced at $39.99 and under.

Adidas and Under Armour styles are an extra 25 percent off (other offers and coupons don’t apply) until Nov. 27.

JCPenny

JCPenny is offering 25 percent off after $100 when a customer pays any way. JCPenny credit cardholders will save an extra 20 percent on any purchase.

The store’s deals are valid online through Nov. 26 and in-store through Nov. 27.

Online shoppers receive free shipping on purchases over $49.

Notable deals:

JCPenny is featuring “MAD DASH DEALS,” which includes 60 percent off women and kid’s puffer jackets.

Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 is offering a variety of deals before the holiday, including an extra 20 percent off regular-priced items in-store and online, which ends Nov. 26.

Online shoppers get free shipping on orders over $49.

Notable deals: