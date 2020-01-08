ADA accessible beach mats unveiled at Ben T. Davis Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa’s Parks and Recreation Department unveiled new ADA accessible mats at Ben T. Davis Beach on Tuesday.

The mats were made possible by a $25,000 donation from HomeServe Cares Foundation. Eighty cities applied for the grant and Tampa emerged the winner.

They will also be installed at Cyprus Point Park and Picnic Island.

This is part of Mayor Jane Castor’s effort to make Tampa a city everyone can enjoy.

“We have world-class communities. We live in paradise and our beaches, our parks, we also have world-class citizens. But we have to ensure that everybody has accessibility to the wonderful amenities that a lot of us take for granted,” said Mayor Castor. “It means the same thing that it meant for us. To be able to come down to the beach and feel the sand, feel the water. To make sure that everyone, everyone gets that possibility, that opportunity to do those things that a lot of us take for granted is very, very important.”

The mayor also said Tuesday that five additional ADA parking spots will be available at Ben T. Davis Beach.

The city will spend $250,000 this year for city-wide ADA improvements.

LATEST WFLA+ HEADLINES: