8 romantic and unique Tampa Bay date night ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you looking for something romantic to do with your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? All across the Tampa Bay area, there are activities and restaurants that are sure to bring you and your partner closer together.

1. Summer House Steak & Seafood – Siesta Key, Florida

Trip Advisor recently named the nation’s most romantic restaurants for St. Valentine’s Day. Summer House Steak & Seafood in Siesta Key came in at number 9 on the list.

The restaurant that prides itself on “carefully sourced steaks, fresh seafood and hand-selected wines” even has a four-course Valentine’s Day menu for $175 per couple.

2. Siesta Key Sunset Cruises – Siesta Key, Florida

If you and your beau bare looking for an adventure this holiday, why not take a sunset cruise and watch the dolphins? Siesta Key Sunset Cruises offers the romantic experience for $45 per person.

3. Bern’s Steak House – Tampa. Florida

Bern’s Steak House is a staple when it comes to romantic restaurants in Tampa. Bern’s lush lighting, aged steaks and extensive wine list are sure to impress your date and set the perfect mood for Valentine’s Day.

4. Valentine’s Day Sunset Paddle – Tampa, Florida

Urban Kai is offering a Valentine’s Day Sunset Paddle.

You and your loved one can kick off the evening with a paddleboarding adventure and then head over to Stones Throw, which is offering Valentine’s Day drink specials.

5. Tampa Theatre – Tampa, Florida

Theater lovers and horror movie buffs, rejoice! Tampa Theatre has a showing of the 1981 thriller “My Bloody Valentine” on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10:30 p.m.

6. Love’s Revenge Haunted Attraction – Plant City, Florida

If you are really looking to veer off the beaten path of romance, this next thrill may be for you.

Love’s Revenge in Plant City will run for two nights only and immerse their guests in three haunted trails with a twist of “love.”

Tickets for this haunt start at $25.00.

7. St. Pete French Fry Festival – St. Petersburg, Florida

Some of us live by the motto “fries before guys” and some of us just love french fries! No matter how you identify, the St. Pete French Fry Festival kicks off on Valentine’s Day and could make for a great date!

8. Ciro’s – Tampa, Florida

This speakeasy gives an air of mystery paired with unique drinks and bites. The prohibition-era bar also offers curtain covered booths for an added layer of privacy.

But remember – this is a speakeasy, so you’ll need to call ahead for a password to get in.

