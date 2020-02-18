62-year-old sets Guinness World Record for longest plank after training in Tampa

WFLA plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 62-year old man from Illinois has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest planking session after holding the position for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.  

8 On Your Side told you about George Hood earlier this month when he was in Tampa doing pre-production work ahead of upcoming fitness video. 

The ultra-endurance athlete surpassed the previous Guinness World Record of 8 hours and 1 minute set by Mao Weidong in China in 2016. 

“That’s what the world knows me (for) now, currently for the plank pose,” said Hood. 

In addition to plank training, Hood – a former U.S. Marine and NCIS/DEA Supervisory Special Agent – does 2,000 situps and 700 pushups a day. Hood completed a four-month training regimen, which included a series of “long planks” in preparation to break the planking record.

“Once you start a routine, the objective is to finish it. I am all about setting goals, keeping score, breaking records. Because, quite frankly, anything else is just exercise.” 

And Hood’s mission is not all about being physically fit. The 62-year-old attempted the plank record at 515 Fitness Inc.  

“The owner of that facility has a patent pending for a process that is combining fitness with counseling. It is fairly dynamic,” said Hood.  

All proceeds from Hood’s record-breaking attempt went toward Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition. Both 515 Fitness Inc. and the coalition are Indiana-based organizations that focus on mental health.

To follow George Hood’s Journey, follow him on Twitter.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley talks to drivers ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley talks to drivers ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg"

‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning"

Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development"

Plant City airport ignites kids love for aviation with free flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City airport ignites kids love for aviation with free flights"

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County"

It Runs In The Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "It Runs In The Family"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes"

Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss