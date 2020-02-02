Live Now
Big Game Bound game day special featuring star guests, Chiefs-49ers picks

62-year-old attempts to break record for world’s longest plank

WFLA plus

World record holder, George Hood in Tampa doing pre-production work ahead of upcoming fitness video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At 62 years old, George Hood is proving age is just a number and it’s never too late to get into the best shape of your life. 

“That’s what the world knows me now, currently for, the plank pose,” said Hood. 

Hood, who credits himself for making the plank mainstream, is currently a 12-time World Record holder and the international record holder for “Male Abdominal Plank,” at an astounding time of 10 hours, 10 minutes and 10 seconds.  

“When I left China in 2014, after setting the record over for 4 hours, 1 minute, that really brought the plank mainstream,” said Hood. 

Hood will now make his final plank record attempt in February for the Guinness World Record. 

“We have just completed a training cycle. Six long planks in preparation for the main event on February 15 and it was successful. The last plank we did surpassed the Guinness world record for 8 hours and 1 minute,” said Hood. 

In addition to plank training, Hood, a former U.S. Marine and NCIS/DEA Supervisory Special Agent, does 2,000 setups and 700 push-up’s a day. 

“Once you start a routine, the objective is to finish it. I am all about setting goals, keeping score breaking records, because quite frankly, anything else is just exercise.” 

And Hood’s mission is not all about being physically fit, the 62-year-old will attempt the plank record at 515 Fitness Inc.  

“The owner of that facility has a patent pending for a process that is combining fitness with counseling. It is fairly dynamic,” said Hood.  

All proceeds from Hood’s record-breaking attempt will go to Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition. Both 515 Fitness Inc. and the coalition are Indiana-based organizations that focus on mental health.

“I think everyone has mental health issues that they go through and we want to bring that to the forefront and make it OK to exercise our mind, just like we exercise our bodies,” said Peter Dell’Aquila with the Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition.

Ahead of Hood’s record-breaking planking endeavor and journey to raising awareness about mental health, he is in Tampa doing pre-production work ahead of his upcoming fitness video, set for release later this year.  

“I am going to give them my top 12 exercises and specific training routines to do in order to hold a plank and be successful in one’s fitness journey,” he said. 

Hood will make his final attempt at the Guinness World Record for “The Longest Male Abdominal Plank” on February 15. Guinness World Record officials will be present to certify Hood’s attempt, should he be successful. To follow George Hood’s Journey, follow him on Twitter.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

George Hood Plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Hood Plank"

Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans"

2 men flee crash that kills 3 Clearwater residents on US-19, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 men flee crash that kills 3 Clearwater residents on US-19, FHP says"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Groundhog does not see his shadow, supposedly spring arrives early

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Groundhog does not see his shadow, supposedly spring arrives early"

Tampa police: 8-year-old accidentally shoots 17-year-old in eye with BB gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police: 8-year-old accidentally shoots 17-year-old in eye with BB gun"

Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire in Wesley Chapel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire in Wesley Chapel"

Drone video of Saddlebrook Resort fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video of Saddlebrook Resort fire"

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral"

Suspect dead after shootout involving deputy in Hernando County home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect dead after shootout involving deputy in Hernando County home"

Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference"

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss