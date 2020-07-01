61 cats rescued in Hillsborough County now in need of working homes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)-Over 60 cats were removed from a Hillsborough County home.

According to Hillsborough County Animal Control, 61 cats were removed from a hoarding situation after their owner became overwhelmed.

“Besides the unsanitary conditions, of course, the amount of cats in the building is not appropriate. I mean, it wasn’t big enough of a house for that amount of animals,” said Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center Veterinary Services Supervisor Ginette Campos. “The concentrations of ammonia and feces made the place unsafe for the animals.”

According to Campos, the owner of the cats was not charged.

“This lady, she had a good heart and she wanted to do the best for the cats. But sadly, she couldn’t afford neutering and spaying the cats. So, she started with a couple and then before she noticed, she had 61 cats,” said Campos.













The animals are now at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center where they’ve been spayed, neutered, and fully vaccinated. Campos says the animals are ready to be adopted but explains they aren’t domesticated.

Instead, Campos says the felines are working cats.

“This is not going to be the cat that is going to sit in your lap and watch the tv with you in the evenings. This is going to be a cat that’s going to be happy outside and do what they do the best and that is pest control.”

The Pet Resource Center suggests that these cats will be perfect for a barn or business with a garage or warehouse.

“They’re just ready to go waiting for the perfect owner and family, barn or farm that wants to adopt these guys.”

For information on how to adopt a working cat, email PetInfo@hillsboroughcounty.org or RescuePets@hillsboroughcounty.org.

