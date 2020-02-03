5 most dangerous social media challenges to warn your kids about

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- When it comes to social media, a new challenge is always on the horizon. But with the increasing popularity of apps like TikTok, some officials claim these challenges should have warning labels.

THE BAD:

The Outlet Challenge

The latest and dangerous challenge to make its rounds on popular social media platforms like TikTok is the “Outlet Challenge.”

The challenge involves using the plug part of a phone charger, inserting it into a wall outlet and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs.





Holden Fire Department in Massachusetts took to Facebook to warn that this challenge can not only cause a fire but electrocute the person doing the challenge.

“The result is sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases fire. These videos are a concern and similar to past viral videos that encourage unsafe behavior. We are alerting parents to this challenge, and advise them to not only look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets but to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers,” said the department on their Facebook Page.

Fire Challenge

The “Fire Challenge” involves people recording themselves pouring a flammable liquid on their skin and setting themselves on fire.

“With the flammable liquid, when you put it on something, one, it will heat up the skin. It is going to be an irritant,” said Lt. Steve Lawrence, Deputy Fire Marshal with the St. Petersburg Fire Department. “The other thing is, in the videos, if you look at them. They are putting it on their chest and clothing. The clothing itself will absorb that flammable liquid and then the material, you can’t get it off of you. Then all of a sudden you become a big ball of fire.”

Salt and Ice challenge

In January of 2019, 8 On Your Side, told viewers about the “Salt and Ice Challenge.”

This particular challenge, while it does not involve fire, can burn the skin. This challenge involves participants putting salt on exposed skin and then adding ice, holding both in place, then seeing how long they can tolerate the pain.

The challenge has left participants with second and even third-degree burns, some even needing skin grafts to repair the damage.

Tide-pod challenge

At this point, everyone is familiar with the “Tide-pod challenge,” which first emerged in 2018.

Then, teens challenged each other to eat the laundry detergent packets on camera and post it on social media.

Immediately, experts like Poison Control officials weighed in calling the challenge dangerous.

Poison Control is open 24/7. If you or someone you know needs help, dial 800-222-1222.

The Pass-out Challenge or the Choking Game

This challenge, while not new, is not only dangerous but is deadly.

The “Choking Game” has made its rounds on the internet over the years. Participants intentionally cut off their oxygen with the goal of causing euphoria, but most of the time just lose consciousness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote an article about the dangerous game in 2008, citing at least 82 deaths have been attributed to the game from 1995 to 2007.

THE GOOD:

The Ice Bucket Challenge

Social media challenges aren’t all bad, many of them are light-hearted and go viral for good reason.

One of the first significant challenges to go viral was the “ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.”

The chilling challenge required pouring a bucket of ice-cold water on your head in an effort to raise awareness of the disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and encourage donations to research.

According to the ALS Association, $115 million in donations were raised through the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. These donations alone lead to an increase in ALS research.

Tip Challenge

The new year kicked off with a rather positive challenge, the “Tip the Bill Challenge”

“Tip the Bill” began in Alpen, Michigan where a waitress received a $2020 tip from a couple.

Once the act of kindness went viral, it inspired others to also leave generous tips for waitresses across the country.





In My Feelings Challenge and Git Up Challenge

Last but simply not least — dance challenges.

The “In My Feelings Challenge” took the world by storm following Drake’s hit song.

Tampa Police even got involved, showing their rendition of the “Shiggy” dance.

The Git Up Challenge, inspired by Blanco Brown’s song “The Git Up,” was a perfect opportunity for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to find new recruits.

The office put together its version of the challenge. Everyone from deputies to their forensics team showed off their dance moves, proving it is a great place to work.

